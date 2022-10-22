Federal Bank Scholarship 2022-23 Registration: The Kerala-based Federal Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships for the academic year 2022-23. The scholarship is instituted in memory of its founder, Late K P Hormis. Students applying for the scholarship should have secured admission under merit in government/aided/government-recognised self-financing colleges during the academic year 2022-23, the Bank added.Also Read - UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1262 Posts From Nov 21 at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

“Courses eligible for the scholarship are MBBS, Engineering, BSc Nursing, BSc Agriculture including BSc (Hons) Co-operation and Banking with Agriculture Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities and MBA. The annual family income of the applicant should be below Rs 3,00,000,” it said in a release. The last date to apply for the scholarship is December 31, 2022. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Begins Nov 2; Know Steps to Register at mcc.nic.in

Who Can Apply For Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships 2022?

As per PTI report, Children of armed forces personnel who gave up their life for the nation will be considered under a separate channel and the family income stipulation is not applicable to students falling under this category.

Students belonging to the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra are eligible to apply for the scholarship, the bank added. “One seat in each discipline will be kept aside for physically challenged students, and additionally, will include a category for Speech/ Hearing/ Vision impaired students, which shall be duly evidenced by a certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of DMO or an approved Medical Officer of the Bank.”

Ajith Kumar K K, the President and Chief Human Resources Officer of the bank said its CSR programmes are aimed at developing communities and promoting environment sustainability to create a protected future for generations to come. “Reaching out to people who need assistance is part of the values of the Bank. Promoting education including vocational education for students who are finding it difficult to meet the expenses is one of the focus areas for CSR spend of the Bank. The Bank has been offering scholarships to needy students for pursuing higher education for more than 17 years,” he noted.

How to Apply For Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships?

Scholarship can be applied online through the following link https://forms.office.com/r/PZmvsWEuJc in the Corporate Social Responsibility pages of the Bank’s website and forward the hard copy of the application along with the documents as mentioned below (General Instructions) to the address: Federal Bank CSR Dept, 4th Floor, Federal Towers, Marine Drive, Ernakulam-682031. Also Read - CTET 2022 Registration Begins From Oct 31 at ctet.nic.in; Check Fee, Steps to Apply, New Rules Here

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarships Benefits

Selected students will be reimbursed 100 per cent of tuition fees and other educational expenses paid as per the fee structure of the college, subject to a maximum of Rs One Lakh per year. For more details, eligible candidates are advised to go through the link available here https://www.federalbank.co.in/corporate-social-responsibility

(With Inputs From PTI)