Federal Bank Internship 2021: Federal Bank has issued a notification inviting aspiring, young, talented and dynamic minds to make their next two years most fruitful through learning, earning and gaining strong experience in Retail Banking to join Federal Internship Program. Federal Bank has partnered with Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE), one of India's leading educational institutions for Federal Internship Program (FIP) to provide bright young minds to learn, experience and earn.

The two-year-long Federal Bank internship will get applicants a PG diploma and a salary of Rs 5.70 lakh per annum.

Important Dates:

Last date of application: 23rd October, 2021

Proposed date of mock assessment: 1st/2nd November, 2021

Proposed date of online aptitude assessment: 7th November, 2021

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates with minimum aggregate of 60 per cent from a recognized university.

Candidates should have a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent or above in Class 10 and 12.

Candidates should not exceed 27 years of age as on 1st October, 2021. Age of SC/ST candidates should not exceed 32 years.

Selection Process:

Screening rounds for the program will be online aptitude assessment, group discussion robotic interview (online) and final interview (offline) or any other mode of screening to be decided by the bank.

Salary, Diploma:

A candidate joining the Federal Internship Programme may earn up to Rs.5.70 lakh per annum.

Upon successful completion, the intern will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)- an institution of eminence.

In addition, on successful completion of FIP, the intern stands a chance to be considered for absorption as probationary Officer with Federal Bank.

What will students learn in the internship?

The course integrates both virtual sessions by MaGE and internship at Federal Bank branches/offices. It is focused on ensuring holistic development of interns through physical mode of learning.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates are adivsed to apply online between 11th October 2021 and 23rd October, 2021 (including both days) through the careers page of the Bank’s wesite – https://www.federalbank.co.in/. Click here to apply.