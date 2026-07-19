FIFA World Cup Final: Kerala educational institutions to remain closed on July 20; PSC, University exams remain unchanged

FIFA World Cup Final: The Kerala government has declared Monday, July 20, 2026, a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, in view of the FIFA World Cup

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Argentina's Lionel Messi will face England for first time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Wednesday. (Photo: IANS)

FIFA World Cup Final: The Kerala government has declared Monday, July 20, 2026, a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, in view of the FIFA World Cup football final. The move has been done as part of the state government’s policy to promote sports. Meanwhile, PSC and university examinations scheduled as per the existing timetable will be held as planned, with no changes.

As part of the state government’s policy to promote sports, the Kerala government has declared Monday, July 20, 2026, a holiday for all educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, in view of the FIFA World Cup football final. However, PSC and… pic.twitter.com/BE0CAYE599 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

General Education Minister N Samsudheen announced the holiday for schools through his social media accounts. “Happy now, children?” the minister wrote. “Considering the request of students who are football enthusiasts, the Kerala General Education Department has declared a holiday on Monday (July 20) for all schools under the department in view of the FIFA World Cup final to be played after midnight tonight,” he said.

State Higher Education Minister Roji M John also announced, in a social media post, a holiday for colleges and professional educational institutions on Monday. “On the occasion of the FIFA World Cup final, as per the direction of the Chief Minister, a holiday is declared for higher education institutions in Kerala, including professional colleges on Monday,” he said. FIFA World Cup 2026 is available LIVE on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India. It is also available for live streaming on Zee5 website and app.