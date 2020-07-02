New Delhi: To ease the tension of aspirants and their parents, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday said the MHRD has formed a committee to review the situation to conduct medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE at this time of rising cases of coronavirus. Also Read - Unlock 2: College, University Final Year Exams Cancelled? MHRD Minister Reveals Plan | Details Here

"Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by Friday," Nishank said in a statement.

The statement from the MHRD comes after parents and students raised concern about conducting the exams in July.

The medical entrance exam NEET is scheduled to be held on July 26, while the engineering entrance exam JEE is scheduled to be held from July 18-23.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week cancelled pending board exams scheduled from July 1 to 15.