Final-year exams: The Allahabad University has announced that it will hold its pending final-year and final-semester examinations this year through the online medium. Notably, these exams will be conducted in the second week of September. Also Read - Prayagraj MNNIT Researcher Develops Low-Cost Portable ECG Device That Can Generate Real-Time Report

According to a notice issue by the Controller of Examinations, students who would appear for the online examinations will have to download the question paper from the official site of the varsity. The examination duration would be four hours — two hours for writing the paper and two hours to scan the copy and upload it. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Azan Allowed in Allahabad High Court by a Single Imam But No Loudspeaker

Other students will be directly promoted to the next semester on the basis of average marks. Also Read - Name And Shame Hoardings in UP: Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance, Hearing at 3 PM Today

The Supreme Court had on August 28 upheld the UGC’s decision on final-year exams and said that universities can’t promote students without conducting these exams. The court had also said that states under the Disaster management Act could postpone exams in view of pandemic and consult the UGC to fix dates.

Notably, students were protesting against the UGC for allowing universities and colleges to hold final-year exams amid the ongoing COVID pandemic. They had cited that the pandemic has already created lot of emotional and financial stress, apart from risks of being exposed to the virus if exams are held.