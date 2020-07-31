New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday did not pass any final order in the ongoing case over the date of the final year examination of the universities. The next hearing will be on August 10. the UGC has mandated that all universities will have to complete final year examinations by September 30. The exams can be offline, online or a mixed of both. The universities can hold separate exams for those who won’t be able to take the exams on the scheduled date, the UGC said. However, several petitions have been submitted demanding a cancellation of the final year examination, in the view of the pandemic situation and also the flood situation in Assam and Bihar. As the apex court didn’t pass any order on Friday, the verdict is expected on August 10. If the Supreme Court doesn’t cancel the final year examinations, then the universities and the students will have only a month for preparation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's Father of 'Using His Influence' to Drag Her in The Case

"Students should continue to prepare for the examinations. Students should not be under the impression that examinations will be stayed because of the Supreme Court hearing," the UGC said in the court on Friday.

These exams were scheduled to be held in March but got postponed because of the lockdown.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had opposed the decision of the UGC to hold final year examination. Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray’s Yuva Sena filed a petition in the Supreme Court as well, opposing UGC’s decision. Maharashtra and Delhi governments have cancelled the final year examinations of state universities but UGC has said that the state governments can’t take such decisions.