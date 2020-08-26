New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on the petitions filed against the UGC directive of conducting final year examinations by September 30 on Wednesday. A three-judge bench has been hearing the case. The arguments for and against the case have been heard. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Sonia Gandhi Calls Meeting With CMs Over Postponement of Exams Today | Know What to Expect Here

Holding large-scale examinations amid the ongoing pandemic situation has become a thorny issue after thousands of students called for the postponement of JEE, NEET, state entrance exams and final year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations. Earlier, the apex court refused to postpone NEET, JEE — the national-level entrance tests for medical and engineering courses in the country. The National Testing Agency, which conducts these two examinations, has also affirmed that there would be no change in the examination schedule. Going by the precedences, it is unlikely that the final year examinations will be postponed any further. In that case, several examinations, involving thousands of students, will be held in September in all states. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Education Minister Defends Decision to Conduct Exams, Says 'Had Been Under Constant Pressure From Parents, Students'

In its directive, the University Grants Commission asked the universities to hold the UG and PG examinations by September 30 in any mode — online, offline — possible by the end of September. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Now Sonu Sood, Chetan Bhagat Urge Govt to Postpone Exams Amid Pandemic

As far as the final year examinations of colleges and universities are concerned, students want it cancelled as many students don’t have access to the internet to opt for online exams. The flood situation in the recent past in several states of the country made the issue more crucial. The UGC defended by saying that those who won’t be able to appear for the examination by September 30 will be given a second chance. But overall, the exams have to be conducted within September so that the academic year doesn’t get further postponed.

“The performance in examinations contributes to merit, lifelong credibility, wider global acceptability for admissions, scholarships, awards, placements, and better future prospects. A large number of best universities across the world including US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries, have conducted or are conducting examinations by giving various options such as online, offline, blended or other alternative forms of examinations,” the UGC had said.

In July, UGC said Out of the 755 Universities, 560 Universities either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. Giving a break-up, it said, 194 already conducted examinations. 366 were planning to conduct examinations in August-September.