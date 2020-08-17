New Delhi: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday put a stay order on the University Grants Commission (UGC) examination until the orders of the Supreme Court of India is pronounced in the matter. The Supreme Court will continue hearing on August 18 the arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the July 6 circular of the UGC mandating to conduct the final term exams by the end of September. Also Read - 'Cannot Put Careers of Students in Peril', SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Postponement of JEE, NEET Exams 2020

On August 13, the UGC has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot say that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by September 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was not binding. Also Read - UGC Final year Examination Hearing: If Educational Institutions Are Closed, Why Hold Exams? Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Supreme Court

It had asserted that the July 6 guidelines are based on the recommendations of experts and have been made after due deliberation and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt For His Tweets, Rules Supreme Court; Sentencing on August 20

Prior to that, the UGC had questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel final year exams of state universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for a student, had highlighted that the severity of the situation and said India is third in the world in the most number of COVID positive cases, adding that there are almost 900 deaths in a day and 50-60,000 new cases coming daily.