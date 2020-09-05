Final-year Exams 2020: The Maharashtra government has directed all colleges and universities to submit their detailed plan for holding of the final-year exams amid the pandemic by September 7. Also Read - Surge in COVID Cases Due to Increased Testing, Situation Under Control, Says Kejriwal; Warns Against Complacency

"The state has asked the universities to submit by September 7 their detailed plan of conducting examinations. This would enable the government to hold a meeting with the disaster management committee to decide on the steps needed to be taken against coronavirus spread during the exam," a news channel education minister Uday Samant was quoted as saying.

Due to spike in Coronavirus cases in the state, the Maharashtra government had earlier announced cancellation of all university exams. Later, the Supreme Court mandated that final-year students can only get their degrees after they appear in exams and they can't be promoted otherwise.

Most of the final-year examinations are likely to take place in online format, so, students have the comfort of appearing from their homes. The universities will decide as per their local situation on which option to select for conducting the exams,” the state education minister said.