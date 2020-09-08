Final Years Exams Latest News: The University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to conduct the final year examinations, including the ATKT tests, online. The decision of holding the examination comes after the varsity’s academic council meet which took place on Saturday. Also Read - Mumbai University First Merit List 2020 Released: Find Links of Top Colleges Jai Hind, St Xavier's Among Others Here

Notably, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who is also the Chancellor of all state universities had asked the statutory bodies (academic council and board of examinations) of each university to take a final call on the timetable and mode of conducting the tests. Also Read - Mumbai University UG Admission 2020: Registrations Open Till August 4, Apply Now at mum.digitaluniversity.ac

The University has decided to conduct the exam for 50 marks, for which the students will be given an hour.The paper will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and only part of the syllabus taught until March 13 will be asked. Besides, the practical and viva voce examinations will also be conducted online. Also Read - Mumbai University Professor Sent on Forced Leave For Criticising Rahul Gandhi's Remark on Veer Savarkar

Though the University is yet to release the examination schedule, several media reports have claimed that the practical exams will start from Sept 15, while backlog papers for final-year students will be conducted between 25 -30 September. Theory exams is likely to be held between 1 and 17 October.