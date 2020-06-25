New Delhi: The UGC Panel has now recommended that final examinations for all colleges and universities be scrapped. However, no formal announcement in this regard has been made so far. According to reports, an announcement on this will be made in a few days. Also Read - ICSE, ISC 2020 Pending Exams Stand Cancelled, Board Tells Supreme Court

This comes in the wake of many educational institutions having difficulty in conducting final year exams owing to the pandemic.

Four states that have already called off college and university exams are Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) gave its decision to the Supreme Court and announced the remaining board exams in 29 subjects scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 stand cancelled. Further, no pending exams of ICSE, ISC will be conducted either.