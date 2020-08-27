New Delhi: The much-awaited verdict of the Supreme Court on the raging issue of holding final year examinations before September 30 may come by this week, reports said. It was expected to be delivered on August 26. But it was not heard on Wednesday. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava took to Twitter to inform students that the matter was not listed for Thursday as well. Also Read - Final Year Examinations: Supreme Court Verdict on College, University Exams Likely Today

Dear final year friends, Our #UGC matter is not listed even in tomorrow's Supplementary Cause List. So final order is unlikely to be passed even tomorrow. I understand your stress & request all of you to please take care of yourself. I hope Final Order comes on 28th August🙏🏻 — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 26, 2020

University Grants Commission had asked all universities and colleges to conduct their final year examinations before September 30 as any more delay will result in the loss of an academic year. The exams could be conducted online, offline or both. Those who won’t be able to appear in the examination because of COVID or other difficulties, as states like Bihar and Assam are reeling under severe flood impacts, will be allowed to take the examinations later.

Several state government including Delhi, Maharashtra decided not to hold the final year examinations. But UGC said states don’t have the authority to cancel the examinations. Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal had opposed the UGC order in the Supreme Court as well.

As the Supreme Court was not in favour of cancelling medical and engineering entrance tests, it is unlikely that the final year examinations will be put on hold either.

The MHA has not taken any decision to reopen educational institutes in September as yet. But as the situation stands, with all these examinations to be held in September, several educational institutes will have to start functioning.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to cancel all undergraduate and postgraduate exams except for the final year/semester in the state of Tamil Nadu.