Fire Reported at Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College Hostel, No Casualty

A fire broke out at a hostel room in the Maulana Azad Medical College in the early hours of Sunday, a fire department official said.

Maulana Azad Medical College. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hostel room in the Maulana Azad Medical College in the early hours of Sunday, a fire department official said.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the call regarding the blaze was received around 6:09 a.m. following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was in the air-conditioner, furniture and clothes in room No. 89 on the first floor of the old boys hostel of the medical college,” said Garg. “A total of seven fire tenders were sent and no casualty has been reported,” he added.

