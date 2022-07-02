FMGE 2022 Result Declared: The results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test have been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who took the FMGE 2022 for the June session on June 4 can check their results on natboard.edu.in. Although the result has been declared today, the FMGE 2022 June Scorecards for individual candidates will be made available to the students after 7th July 2022. The official notification read that “The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately.”Also Read - NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared; Here's How to Check Scores at natboard.edu.in

Follow these steps to check your FMGE 2022 Result:

1) Go to the official website nbe.edu.in

2) On the homepage, under screening tests you will find 'FMGE'. Click on it

3) After being taken to a new page, scroll down and under June 2022 session, you will find ‘Results’. Click on it

4) The results will appear on your screen with information like the candidate’s roll number, marks and qualifying status

5) Download and take a printout for future reference

Note: Results of the candidates whose FACE ID is still under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been stated as ‘Withheld’.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.