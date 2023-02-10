Home

FMGE 2023: Registration Begins, Applications Open Till March; Check More Details Here

FMGE 2023: The registration for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE 2023 for the eligibility certificate began. The application process for FMGE eligibility certificate will be conducted till March 8, 2023, the National Medical Commission (NMC) said in an official notification. Only eligible candidates are allowed to appear in the FMGE who have both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification. Candidates need to visit official website nbe.edu.in to fill the application form for FMGE 2023.

“The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission,” the official notification read.

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) also known as the Screening Test for Foreign Medical Graduate has been introduced through Screening Test Regulations, 2002. “An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act,” the National Medical Commission (NMC) said.

Candidates who are citizens of India or Overseas Citizens of India and possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated, can apply for FMGE provided that the result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification has been declared on or before the prescribed cut-off date for a particular session of FMG Examination.

Candidate declared qualified in FMGE are issued Screening Test Pass Certificate by NBEMS after in-person verification of biometric/Face ID captured during the conduct of examination and prescribed documents.

FMGE June 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit official website – nbe.edu.in

Visit official website – nbe.edu.in Step 2: Fill the registration form for User ID/Application ID and password

Fill the registration form for User ID/Application ID and password Step 3: You will need to upload photograph, signature and other documents to complete the application form filing process.

You will need to upload photograph, signature and other documents to complete the application form filing process. Step 4: Select city and pay the examination fee

Select city and pay the examination fee Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.