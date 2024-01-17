Home

FMGE Admit Card 2023 POSTPONED, Candidates Demand National Board Of Examinations (NBE) For Hall Ticket

The FMGE Admit Card was expected to release today but it has now been delayed. The aspirants are demanding National Board of Examinations (NBE) to release hall ticket.

New Delhi: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 Exam will be held on January 20, 2024 and the FMGE Admit Card was scheduled to release on January 15, 2024 but it has been delayed. Three days are left for the exam and the admit card has still not been released; the aspirants are demanding the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to release the hall ticket; the FMGE Admit Card 2023 Download Link is still not active and the students are getting impatient because of the same. Read to know latest details…

