FMGE December 2022 Application Correction Window: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 today, October 5, 2022. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their FMGE December application can make changes/corrections or edit the application form. Registered students will have to log in through the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in with their credentials, and make the essential changes. The last date to make corrections is October 10.

It is to be noted that no new application can be submitted or payment of examination fee can be made during the edit window. "Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records. The image upload instructions are detailed in the FMGE December 2022 information bulletin. Said instructions were notified vide NBEMS notice dated 09.09.2022 as well," NBEMS in an official notification said.

Here’s How to Edit FMGE 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in .

or natboard.edu.in Now click on the FMGE section.

Click on the application link and enter the login credentials.

The filled application will be displayed on the screen.

Make the necessary changes and submit the form.

Save the changes and click on the final submission.

Download the FMGE 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NBEMS website(s) nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in for the latest updates.