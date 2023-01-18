Home

FMGE 2022: Only 2 Days Left For Exam to Begin, Students Allege 10,000 Aspirants Not Received Admit Card Yet

FMGE 2022: Taking to Twitter, the medical aspirants claimed that the NBE director has threatened that the results will be denied if anyone spoke against the examination board.

As per the earlier notification, the FMGE was supposed to release the admit cards on January 13, 2023.

FMGE December 2022 Latest Update: With just two days left for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam to begin, several students on Wednesday alleged that around 10,000 aspirants are yet to receive their admit cards from the examination council. Some of the students also alleged that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has threatened to withhold their FMGE results after they demanded that clarity must be given by the board about the medical exam.

Several students urged the NBE for clarity over the delay in releasing their admit cards. These candidates have registered for the entrance test and are waiting for their admit cards from the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS).

FMGE Exam 2023: Full Schedule

The FMGE entrance exam for December session of the academic year 2022 was earlier scheduled to for December 4, 2022. However, the exam date was later postponed to January 20, 2023, due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections held by the Delhi State Election Commission.

Check What Students Say on Twitter:

Taking to Twitter, one medical aspirant claimed that the NBE director has threatened the students that the results will be denied if anyone spoke against the examination board.

“Around 10000 #FMG students didn’t receive their admit cards for 20th Jan FMG Exam. NMC and NBE We demand immediate response for the reasons thereof & a quick redressal of the problem,” one student said.

#urgent around 10000 #fmge student didn’t recive there admit cards for 20th jan fmge exam . @NMC_IND @narendramodi @NBEMS_INDIA we demand immediate response for the reasons there of a quick redressal of the problem @drdhruvchauhan @SMNEWS22 @aajtak pic.twitter.com/Xn8SWGnvZG — Manoj khedar (@khedarmanoj256) January 18, 2023

@NMC_IND i didn't get my admit card for FMGE2022 and not any help desk helpline responding calls or emails , around 10,000 FMGE aspirants have same problem, please provide admit cards for #FMGE2022 so our months of preparation don't just go waste! #FMGE @MoHFW_INDIA — Dr_S👨‍⚕️ (@samip_tank0047) January 18, 2023

On social media, another medical aspirant said, “I didn’t get my admit card for FMGE2022 and not any help desk helpline responding calls or emails, around 10,000 FMGE aspirants have same problem, please provide admit cards for #FMGE2022 so our months of preparation don’t just go waste!”