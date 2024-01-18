Home

FMGE December 2023 Admit Card LIVE: NBEMS FMGE Hall Ticket at natboard.edu.in(Soon); Direct Link, Exam Date

FMGE Admit Card December 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi is all set to release the FMGE admit card anytime soon; the hall ticket for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was scheduled to be issued on January 15, 2024.

FMGE Admit Card December 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi is all set to release the FMGE admit card anytime soon; the hall ticket for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was scheduled to be issued on January 15, 2024. Earlier, NBEMS was scheduled to release the FMGE hall tickets on January 12, however, it later got postponed to January 15. As of now, NEE FMGE Admit card has not been published. Once the FMGE Admit card is released, candidates can download the hall tickets at “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website . The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly,” NBEMS in an official notice said. The admit cards for FMG Examination will be available to download at the NBEMS website from January 15, 2024, onwards.

FMGE December 2023 Admit Card: How to Download?

Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences: /.

Look for the download link that reads,” Download FMGE December 2023 admit card.”

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

