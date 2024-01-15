By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
FMGE December 2023 Admit Card LIVE: NBEMS FMGE Hall Ticket at natboard.edu.in(Soon); Direct Link
FMGE Admit Card December 2023 Release Date LIVE: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi will issue the FMGE admit card on January 15; the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be held on January 20, 2024.
FMGE Admit Card December 2023 Release Date LIVE: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi will issue the FMGE admit card on January 15; the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be held on January 20, 2024. Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences was scheduled to release the FMGE hall tickets on January 12, however, it got postponed. “The admit cards for FMGE December 2023 shall be issued on 15.01.2024 at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in. The date of issuance of admit card as mentioned in the information bulletin for FMGE Dec 2023 and in notices published earlier should therefore be read accordingly,” NBEMS in an official notice said. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates.
