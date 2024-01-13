By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
FMGE December 2023 Admit Card Postponed to Jan 15; Exam Date Remained Unchanged
FMGE Admit Card December 2023 Release Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi will issue the FMGE admit card on January 15; the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be held on January 20, 2024. Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences was scheduled to release the FMGE hall tickets on January 12, however, it got postponed.
