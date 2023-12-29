Home

Education

FMGE December 2023: Final Edit Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 1

FMGE December 2023: Final Edit Correction Window Open; Make Changes Till January 1

The final edit window portal for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 application has opened today, December 29, 2023. All those corrections in images uploaded (i.e. Photograp

FMGE Correction Window 2023 Opens at natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till Jan 1|Check Passing Marks

The final edit window portal for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 application has opened today, December 29, 2023. All those corrections in images uploaded (i.e. Photographs, Signatures, and Thumb impressions), if required, must be communicated through emails at the registered email ID of the concerned candidates only and the same can be corrected during the final edit window i.e. December 29, 2023 to January 1, 2024. To make changes in the FMGE December 2023 application form, a registered candidate needs to visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Trending Now

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions. Each question will have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.