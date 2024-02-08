Home

FMGE December 2023 Individual Scorecard Next Week; How to Check at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi will issue the FMGE individual scorecard at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. "Individual scorecard

FMGE December 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi will issue the FMGE individual scorecard at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. “Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-December 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 13th February, 2024,” NBEMS in an official notification said. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was conducted on January 20, 2024.

