FMGE December 2023 Registration: Foreign Medical Graduate Examination Date OUT; Check Eligibility, Schedule Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will begin the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) from October 16.

FMGE December 2023 Exam Dates: The National Medical Commission(NMC) has released the FMGE December 2023 registration dates. Going by the official notice, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will begin the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on October 16. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the application form is October 25. Eligible candidates can fill up the NBEMS FMGE December application form 2023 through the official website of the Board at natboard.edu.in. The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) Screening test is likely to be scheduled tentatively in the month of December 2023. Check all important dates and details related to the FMGE exam here.

Why is the FMGE Exam conducted?

The FMGE-Screening Test has been introduced through Screening Test Regulations 2002. As per the regulations, “An Indian citizen/Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical

institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

FMGE December 2023 Exam Dates NOTICE PDF

FMGE Exam Centre

During the submission of the online application form, candidates will be able to see only those cities where testing seats are available. While the city will be chosen by the candidate himself/herself at the time of online submission of application form, allotment of test centre/venue in the chosen city shall be done by NBEMS

FMGE Application Dates: How to Fill NBEMS FMGE Registration Form?

New User Registration: All candidates desirous of applying for the FMGE December 2023 session shall be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a UserID and Password. Applicant Login: This User ID and Password so created will allow the candidate to log in as an applicant for FMGE December 2023 session and register an online application. The “Go To Application” link will allow the applicant to continue with the application submission immediately after user creation. Fill Application and Upload documents: Fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents. Pay application fee: Pay the application fee. Candidates are advised not to complete & submit their online application in haste so as to avoid any errors in providing information.

FMGE Exam: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are required to have the eligibility certificate are not permitted to apply for the Screening Test without the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission. All Candidates requiring eligibility certification are requested to apply through the National Medical Commission’s website. It is strongly advised not to submit an application with an error in the candidate’s name as it shall not be allowed to be edited after application submission. It is strongly recommended to keep the required information handy before start filing the application.

