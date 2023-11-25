Home

FMGE December 2023 Registration Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Fee, Schedule, Pattern

FMGE December 2023 Registration Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Fee, Schedule, Pattern

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) December 2023 session on January 20, 2024.

FMGE December 2023 Registration Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Fee, Schedule, Pattern

FMGE December 2023 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) December 2023 session on January 20, 2024, on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country. Candidates planning to appear for the competitive examination must fill up the application form by visiting the official website of NBEMS at https://natboard.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 13, 2023. Applications of candidates producing false or fabricated information shall not be considered and candidates may be further debarred from appearing in any future examinations conducted by NBEMS or other Institutions.

FMGE December 2023 Registration – Check Important Dates Here

FMGE December 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must meet/fulfil the following criteria:

He/She is a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India. The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 31st October 2023. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to submit proof /documentary evidence that clearly establishes that the result of the final examination for such a primary medical qualification was declared on or before the cut-off date i.e. 31st October 2023. The document submitted must confirm that the candidate has successfully completed all required courses of the primary medical courses with eligible results as per requirement of the institution concerned. In the event that the proof / documentary evidence submitted by the candidate does not clearly establish that the result of the final examination of his primary medical qualification was declared on or before 31st October 2023 and/or does not clearly specify that the candidate has been declared PASS /QUALIFIED in the final examinations in all mandatory required courses, the candidature shall be cancelled and the candidate shall be declared as ineligible.

FMGE December 2023 Registration( Application Form)

FMGE December 2023 Examination Fee

The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through the payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India or other modes as may be made available and have been provided on the web page.

FMGE December 2023 Examination Pattern

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes.

The examination shall be a multiple choice questions (MCQs) test delivered using computer network as per prescribed scheme.

There will be no negative marking.

A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling/reevaluation.

FMGE December 2023 Application Form: How to Apply?

Visit the official website – https://natboard.edu.in/viewnbeexam?exam=fmge.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form for future reference.

Application forms for FMGE December 2023 can only be submitted online at https://natboard.edu.in from 23rd November 2023 (3 PM Onwards) to 13th December 2023 (Till 11:55 PM). For more details, check the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

