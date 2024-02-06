FMGE December 2023 Result Declared at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link, Check Your Scores Here

Home

Education

FMGE December 2023 Result LIVE: FMGE Scores, Result Status, Roll No at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link

live

FMGE December 2023 Result LIVE: FMGE Scores, Result Status, Roll No at natboard.edu.in; Direct Link

FMGE December 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has declared the FMGE result 2023 for the December session today, February 6, 2024.

FMGE Correction Window 2023 Opens at natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till Jan 1|Check Passing Marks

FMGE December 2023 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi has declared the FMGE result 2023 for the December session today, February 6, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session can download the NBEMS FMGE Result 2023 by visiting the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/. The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination was conducted on January 20, 2024.

Trending Now

“Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session which was held on 20th January, 2024 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in,” reads the official website. The Individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded on/after February 13, 2024.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.