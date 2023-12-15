Home

FMGE Correction Window 2023 Opens at natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till Jan 1

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will open the application correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) today, December 15, 2023. All those candid

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will open the application correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) today, December 15, 2023. All those candidates who have submitted the FMGE application form can edit their form by visiting the official website – natboard.edu.in. No new application can be registered or payment can be made during the edit window. “Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before the closure of the window. The last submitted information will be saved in records,” the Board in an official information bulletin said.

Remember, any deficiency related to images uploaded (photograph, signature, thumb impression) can be intimated to the concerned candidates and the same can be corrected during the final edit window – December 29, 2023

to January 1st, 2024. No further opportunity will be given to make corrections. Candidates are advised to submit the images in their application as per the prescribed image upload guidelines. Failure to submit images according to the guidelines and/or failure to rectify the images can invite rejection of the application.

This year, the Screening Test will be held on January 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the admit card is expected to be released on January 12. Check important dates, how to edit the form, and other details here.

