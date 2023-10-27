Home

FMGE Exam 2024: NBEMS to Conduct Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Likely in January 2024, Official Notice Inside

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam(FMGE) tentatively in January 2024.

FMGE Exam 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam(FMGE) tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country. Candidates should be aware that the exam date has not yet been confirmed, but the month in which the exam will likely take place is tentative. Once the exam dates are officially announced, they will be provided here.

Candidates interested in taking the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam can find the official notice on the NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) website located at natboard.edu.in. “The applicants who are desirous to appear in next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are hereby informed that National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the next FMGE tentatively in January 2024 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centers across the country,” NBEMS in an official notice said.

The applicants are advised to refer the NBEMS website from time to time for the final schedule of examination, as the above schedule is purely tentative.

Tentative schedule for next Foreign Medical Graduate Examination

Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. The result of final examination for the said primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before 30th April 2023. He / She is a citizen of India or Overseas Citizen of India. The candidate should have obtained ‘Eligibility Certificate’ from the National Medical Commission

(or the erstwhile Medical Council of India). This requirement shall not be necessary in respect of Indian citizens or Overseas Citizens of India who have acquired the medical qualifications from foreign medical institutions or have obtained admission in foreign medical institution before 15th March 2002.

Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Pattern

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The paper shall be delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day with each part comprising of 150 questions to be attempted in 150 minutes. There shall be no negative marking. A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling/reevaluation. There are no restrictions on number of attempts that can be availed by a candidate. However, FMGE being a qualifying examination, once a candidate qualifies the FMGE, he or she shall not be eligible to take the FMGE again. Any examination taken by a candidate in violation of this clause shall be treated as void and as cancelled.

For any query/clarification/assistance, please write to NBEMS at its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

