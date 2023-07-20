Home

FMGE June 2023: Last Date To Submit Deficient Documents Extended Till Tomorrow

The FMGE June 2023 examination is slated to be conducted on 30 July. The deadline to submit deficient documents has been extended till tomorrow, July 21.

The last date to submit deficient documents is July 21.

FMGE June 2023: The deadline to submit deficient documents for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2023 application form has been extended by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). As per the schedule, candidates can make the corrections in the June 2023 FMGE applications till tomorrow, July 21 (up to 11:55 PM). In order to submit the documents or upload rectified documents, applicants are advised to visit the online deficient document submission portal at exam.natboard.edu.in before the given time period. It is important to note that the FMGE June 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on July 30 and the admit card will be out by July 25 on the official website.

The notice read that only candidates who have both the Eligibility Certificate (if applicable) and the Provisional Pass Certificate/Degree Certificate of Primary Medical Qualification will be eligible to appear in the FMGE examinations.

It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that all information in the FMGE form is correct. Students who fail to submit the duly completed application with necessary documents, or fail to rectify their mistakes, will be considered ineligible for the FMGE June 2023 session. They will not be issued any admit card for the FMGE June 2023 session.

FMGE June 2023: Steps For Document Rectification

Step 1: Visit the FMGE’s official website at exam.natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the FMGE document rectification link.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as application number, date of birth, and login pin in the given link.

Step 4: Make the required changes and upload the application form on the portal.

Step 5: Submit the application form.

Step 6: Download a hard copy of the same for further reference.

FMGE 2023: Exam Pattern

Talking about the FMGE exam pattern 2023, the paper will comprise of 300 multiple-choice questions. Each question will have four choices and the candidate has to select the correct answer out of the options. The result of the exam will be declared by August 30. For any related query, aspirants can mail to NBEMS at www.exam.natboard.edu.in or contact 011-45593000.

