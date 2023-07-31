Home

FMGE June 2023 Exam Concludes; Know About NBEMS FMGE Result Date, Passing Marks

FMGE Result 2023 Date And Time: The Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE 2023) was successfully conducted on Sunday, July 30, 2023. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the exam-conducting body, will declare the results for the FMGE June 2023 session by August 30, 2023. Results can be seen on the website https://natboard.edu.in. The scorecard will be available for download to the candidates through applicant login using the User ID and Password. Check passing marks, and other details here.

FMGE Result 2023 Passing Marks

A candidate will be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on the NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling/reevaluation.

FMGE Result 2023 Date: Important Point to Keep In Mind

Before the declaration of the result, any question asked in the FMGE Examination can be challenged for technical errors, if any, with supportive medical literature, in not more than 5 calendar days after the conduct of the examination. No claims made beyond 5 days of the conduct of the examination shall be entertained under any circumstances.

No claims pertaining to the difficulty level of a question shall be entertained. Such a challenge can only be raised by bonafide candidates who had appeared in the examination through their registered email ID at the Communication Web Portal of NBEMS.

FMGE Result 2023 Date: How to Download Scorecard?

The candidates are required to download their NBEMS FMGE Result 2023 using their User ID and Password from the website natboard.edu.in.

Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in. Look for the link that reads, “FMGE Result 2023,” given below on the homepage. Enter the login credentials and click on submit option. Your FMGE Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference

