FMGE 2022: The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences will end the online application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 today, April 04, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the same through the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

The application process for the FMGE June session has commenced on March 15, 2022. According to the exam schedule, the FMGE 2022 exam will be conducted on June 04, 2022. The results for the same will be announced on June 30, 2022.

FMGE 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The Online Submission of Applications: 15th March (3 PM Onwards) to 4th April 2022 (Till 11:55PM)

Edit Window for All Candidates: April 08, 2022 to April 12, 2022

Issue of Admit Card: May 27, 2022

Examination Date: June 04, 2022

Declaration of Result: June 30, 2022

FMGE 2022: Steps to Fill the Application Form

Go to the official website of NBEMS, nbe.edu.in.

Click on the ‘FMGE’ section available on the homepage.

Now click on the application link.

Click on the ‘New Registration’ link.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given here to register: Click Here to Register

Fill the FMGE Application Form.

Pay the fee.

Save, Download the form and take a printout of it for future use.

FMGE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated. For more details, check the information bulletin shared below.