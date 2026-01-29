  • Home
  • FMGE Result 2026 date LIVE: NBEMS FMGE January results expected soon at natboard.edu.in; step-by-step guide to download individual scorecard
FMGE Result January 2026 Expected date LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/.

Published date india.com Published: January 29, 2026 7:59 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
FMGE Result January 2026 Expected date LIVE: The NBEMS FMGE result January 2026 will be declared anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) on January 17 can access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/.

The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NBEMS FMGE Result 2026, NBEMS FMGE Result download link, NBEMS FMGE Result pdf.

Live Updates

  • Jan 29, 2026 8:12 AM IST

    All such candidates who would be declared qualified in FMGE December 2025 and fail to collect their FMGE Pass Certificates as per assigned schedule of distribution of Pass Certificates shall be able to collect the same within 6 months of declaration of result, failing which their candidature & result for FMGE December 2025 would be deemed as cancelled and no further opportunity to collect the Pass Certificate shall be given.

  • Jan 29, 2026 8:09 AM IST

    Qualified candidates are required to attend “in-person” verification of credentials including finger biometric and Face ID. Schedule for distribution of FMGE PASS certificates shall be published on NBEMS website after declaration of result.

    Details of documents to be brought for “in-person” verification shall be provided in the entry slip for PASS certificate collection. Qualifying FMGE does not give create any right in favour of the candidate for issuance of FMGE Pass Certificate by NBEMS as issuance of FMGE Pass Certificate to qualified candidates is subject to in-person verification of identity and credential. NBEMS reserves its right to withhold the FMGE Pass Certificate of any FMGE qualified candidate for further verification as may deem appropriate to it.

  • Jan 29, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    FMGE Result 2026 date LIVE: Qualified candidates shall be issued Pass Certificates after in-person document and identity verification tentatively within four weeks of declaration of results, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, this period may vary.

  • Jan 29, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: Why is NBEMS FMGE exam held?

    As per the regulations, “An Indian citizen / Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

    • Jan 29, 2026 8:01 AM IST

      FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE passing marks

      A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website.

    • Jan 29, 2026 8:01 AM IST

      FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: How to access NBEMS FMGE results?

      To access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/, a registered candidate must enter their credentials.

    • Jan 29, 2026 8:01 AM IST

      FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: NBEMS FMGE results soon at natboard.edu.in

      The FMGE result January 2026 will be announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) anytime soon.

    • Jan 29, 2026 8:00 AM IST

      • Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences: https://natboard.edu.in/.
      • Look for the download link that reads,” Result of FMGE (Screening Test), January 2026 session.”
      • Click on the link given in the PDF Document.
      • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

