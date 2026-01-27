Home

FMGE Result January 2026 date: NBEMS FMGE results expected soon at natboard.edu.in; passing marks, marking scheme, pass certificates details

The NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 can be accessed at https://natboard.edu.in/.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the FMGE result January 2026 anytime soon.

The FMGE-Screening Test has been introduced through Screening Test Regulations 2002. According to the regulations, “An Indian citizen / Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of

section 13 of the Act.

Official website to access FMGE Result

https://natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducted the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on January 17, 2026. Candidates are advised to check the exam marking scheme.

Candidates are given an option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review, which means that the candidate has been given an option to go through these questions in a section again before the allotted time to a section ends. Candidates may note that such questions, which are marked for review, shall be evaluated as per the marking scheme mentioned above.

Negative Marking: There shall be no negative marking.

There are no restrictions on number of attempts that can be availed by a candidate. “However, FMGE being a qualifying examination, once a candidate qualifies the FMGE, he or she shall not be eligible to take the FMGE again,” reads the detailed PDF.

A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on the NBEMS website. Marks obtained by a candidate in individual parts i.e. Part I and Part II shall not be published. There is no provision for re-totaling /re-evaluation/award of grace marks in FMGE.

If going by the information bulletin, the results for the FMGE December 2025 session are likely to be declared by February 17, 2026.

The score card can be accessed through the applicant login using the User ID and Password, likely within a week of the declaration of the result. The score cards shall be available for download at the NBEMS website only for a period of 6 months from the date of declaration of the result.

Qualified candidates shall be issued Pass Certificates after in-person document and identity verification, tentatively within four weeks of declaration of results; however, due to unforeseen circumstances, this period may vary.

Qualified candidates are required to attend “in-person” verification of credentials, including finger biometric and Face ID. The schedule for the distribution of FMGE PASS certificates shall be published on the NBEMS website after the declaration of result. Details of documents to be brought for “in-person” verification shall be provided in the entry slip for PASS certificate collection.

