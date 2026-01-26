  • Home
  • Education
  • FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: NBEMS FMGE results soon at natboard.edu.in; how to check individual scorecard, passing marks
live

FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: NBEMS FMGE results soon at natboard.edu.in; how to check individual scorecard, passing marks

FMGE Result January 2026 Release Date LIVE Updates: To access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/,  a registered candidate must enter their credentials. 

Published date india.com Published: January 26, 2026 8:40 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: NBEMS FMGE results soon at natboard.edu.in; how to check individual scorecard, passing marks

FMGE Result January 2026 Release Date LIVE Updates: The FMGE result January 2026 will be announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) anytime soon. To access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/,  a registered candidate must enter their credentials.  According to the information bulletin, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination(FMGE) was held on January 17, 2026. The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NBEMS FMGE Result 2026, NBEMS FMGE Result download link, NBEMS FMGE Result pdf.

Live Updates

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: Why is NBEMS FMGE exam held?

    As per the regulations, “An Indian citizen / Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE results, scorecard, roll number, application ID soon at natboard.edu.in; step-by-step guide to check

    • Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences: https://natboard.edu.in/.
    • Look for the download link that reads,” Result of FMGE (Screening Test), January 2026 session.”
    • Click on the link given in the PDF Document.
    • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
  • Jan 26, 2026 8:44 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE marking scheme

    Negative Marking: There shall be no negative marking.

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE passing marks

    A candidate shall be declared as having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website.

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE exam pattern

    The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple choice questions and administered using computer network as per prescribed scheme. Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question.

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:43 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: How to access NBEMS FMGE results?

    To access the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/, a registered candidate must enter their credentials.

  • Jan 26, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: NBEMS FMGE results soon at natboard.edu.in; how to check individual scorecard, passing marks

    The FMGE result January 2026 will be announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) anytime soon.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.