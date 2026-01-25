Home

FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE results, scorecard, roll number, application ID soon at natboard.edu.in; step-by-step guide to check

FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: The FMGE result January 2026 can be accessed from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in.

FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to announce the FMGE result January 2026 anytime soon. Eligible candidates can download the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/. According to the information bulletin, the FMGE examination was held on January 17, 2026. The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme.

Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The result of the FMG Examination shall be displayed on the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NBEMS FMGE Result 2026.

Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences: https://natboard.edu.in/.

Look for the download link that reads,” Result of FMGE (Screening Test), January 2026 session.”

Click on the link given in the PDF Document.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

