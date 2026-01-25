FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: NBEMS FMGE results, scorecard, roll number, application ID soon at natboard.edu.in; step-by-step guide to check

  • Home
FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE: The FMGE result January 2026 can be accessed from the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in.

Published: January 25, 2026 7:45 AM IST
FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) is all set to announce the FMGE result January 2026 anytime soon. Eligible candidates can download the NBEMS FMGE Result January 2026 at https://natboard.edu.in/. According to the information bulletin, the FMGE examination was held on January 17, 2026. The examination consists of one paper, comprising of 300 multiple-choice questions and administered using a computer network as per the prescribed scheme.

Each question shall have 4 response options/distractors in the English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The result of the FMG Examination shall be displayed on the NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NBEMS FMGE Result 2026.

  • Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences: https://natboard.edu.in/.
  • Look for the download link that reads,” Result of FMGE (Screening Test), January 2026 session.”
  • Click on the link given in the PDF Document.
  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Live Updates

  • Jan 25, 2026 7:53 AM IST


    FMGE Result January 2026 LIVE Updates: Why is NBEMS FMGE exam held?

    As per the regulations, “An Indian citizen / Overseas citizen of India possessing a primary medical qualification awarded by any medical institution outside India who is desirous of getting provisional or permanent registration with Medical Council of India or any State Medical Council on or after 15.03.2002 shall have to qualify a screening
    test conducted by the prescribed authority for that purpose as per the provisions of section 13 of the Act.

  • Jan 25, 2026 7:46 AM IST

