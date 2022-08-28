FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The registration process will end on September 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 113 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.Also Read - Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 6 Lakh Appear for Preliminary Written Exam

Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: September 26, 2022

FCI Vacancy 2022

North Zone: 38 posts

South Zone: 16 posts

West Zone: 20 posts

East Zone: 21 posts

North East Zone: 18 posts

FCI Eligibility Criteria

Manager (General): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/ PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.

Manager (Depot): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below.