FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The registration process will end on September 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 113 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.Also Read - Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Over 6 Lakh Appear for Preliminary Written Exam
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of FCI Recruitment 2022 Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 103 Posts Till Aug 30 at pnbindia.in
FCI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
- Last Date to Apply: September 26, 2022
FCI Vacancy 2022
- North Zone: 38 posts
- South Zone: 16 posts
- West Zone: 20 posts
- East Zone: 21 posts
- North East Zone: 18 posts
FCI Eligibility Criteria
- Manager (General): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/ PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.
- Manager (Depot): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below.
Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the Application fee.
- Candidates are required to py Rs 800 as an application fee.
How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2022?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Food Corporation of India at fci.gov.in. Candidates can visit the FCI website for more information. Also Read - BSF, SSC, Jharkhand PGT, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week