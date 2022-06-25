Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: ‘India’s future studies in private schools not in governments’, a student told Manish Sisodia, which apparently forced him to bring the revolutionary changes in the education model in Delhi, the Deputy Chief Minister shared while interacting with Puja Sethi, Group Editor, Zee Digital at Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022. He also urged parents/teachers to focus more on students’ education today for better future.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts at rac.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

For the unversed, the Edufuture Excellence Awards were organised to acknowledge and applaud the efforts of Educational Leaders, Institutions, Teachers, and Students who went beyond the mile and demonstrated excellence in the field of education.

‘Making government schools A World Class’

On being asked what forced him to change the infrastructure of government schools in Delhi and make them a world-class, he shared one of the incidents wherein a kid told him that India's future studies in private institutes not in governments. He said that statement by the government school students hit him leading to improving the infrastructure of govt schools.

Manish Sisodia at Edufuture Excellence Awards 2022: Top Quotes

Political will and determination have helped us to bring revolutionary changes in Education system

Happiness curriculum played a pivotal role in changing the mindsets of the students

Happiness schools change students/children’s behaviours towards their family

Happiness Schools brought emotional changes in children

On Higher Education in India, Manish Sisodia said, “We need to bring change towards our approach as our focus remains on job not on kid’s success.

Students of Delhi government schools are clearing the JEE (Advanced) and the NEET, and the teachers here are trained at IIMs and in foreign countries

What is Happiness Curriculum launched by Delhi Government:

The Happiness Curriculum, launched in July 2018, was brought with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students in kindergarten to class 8 across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.