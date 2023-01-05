Foreign Universities To Set Up Campuses In India? UGC States Guidelines | Details Here

Foreign universities have been allowed to set up campuses in India by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with conditions applied.

The UGC announced the draft regulations for 'Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India'. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) stated guidelines for foreign universities to set up campuses in India. The UGC announced the draft regulations for ‘Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India’. As per the UGC draft guidelines, foreign universities cannot set up campuses in the country without the panel’s permission.

UGC guidelines for foreign universities to set up campuses in India – Key Points

Foreign universities will need the University Grants Commission’s nod to set up campuses in India and the initial approval will be for 10 years.

As per the UGC, foreign universities with campuses in the country can offer full-time programmes only in physical mode and not online or distance-learning, the panel’s chief M Jagadesh Kumar said.

These universities will have the freedom to devise their own admission process and fee structure, Kumar said.

Foreign universities would also have to ensure quality of education imparted at their Indian campuses is on par with their main campus.

On matters related to funds and funding, UGC said cross-border movement of funds would be according to the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

The final norms be notified by the month’s end after taking into account feedback from stakeholders, Kumar said, adding that the approval granted to foreign universities would be renewed in the ninth year subject to meeting of certain conditions.