Forest Research Institute Recruitment 2022: Apply For 72 Group C Posts at fri.icfre.gov.in. Link Here

FRI Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website of FRI at fri.icfre.gov.in.

FRI Recruitment 2022: The Forest Research Institute (FRI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website of FRI at fri.icfre.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. A total of 72 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application links, and other details here.

FRI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Start date for submission of online applications: 20-12-2022 (12:00 AM)

Closing date and time for submission of online applications: 19-01-2023 (11:59 PM)

Tentative Date of Computer-Based Examination (Stage-I): February 2023

Date of DescriptivePaper (Stage-II): To be notified later

Date of Skill/Trade Test (Stage-III): To be notified later

FRI Group C Vacancies Technician (Field/Lab Research): 23 posts

Technician (Maintenance): 06 posts

Technical Assistant (Para Medical): 07 posts

Lower Division Clerk: 05 posts

Forest Guard: 02 posts

Steno Grade II: 01 post

Store Keeper: 02 posts

Driver Ordinary Grade: 04 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 22 posts FRI Group C Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here Technician (Field/Lab Research): 10+2 in Science with 60 % marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below. Download FRI Group C Job Notification PDF FRI Group C Application Link

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 19, 2023, through the official website —fri.icfre.gov.in. The crucial date for determining the age limit, educational qualifications, experience etc., will be the closing date for receipt of the online application.