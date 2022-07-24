All India Merit List: Council for the Indian School Examination, i.e., CISCE declared the ISC 12th result on Sunday. Four girl students of Prayagraj have made it to the All India Merit List. All the girl students are from GHS, i.e., Girls High School. Among them, Ananya Agarwal has topped at the national level (the country) by securing 99.75% marks. Shreya Srivastava and Tavishi Srivastava have jointly secured the second position by securing 99.50% marks. Vanshika Sharma has secured the third position by securing 99.25% marks.Also Read - ISC Class 12 Result 2022: CISCE Declares Class 12th Results on cisce.org | Direct Link, Steps To Scores Here

Celebrations from school to home

After the release of the result, the girls who made it to the All India Merit List reached their school GHS. The school principal and teachers congratulated the topper girls. There was a festive atmosphere in the homes of all the toppers.

Girls High School occupies first, second and third place

There are a total of 154 students in the merit list. The number of students securing 99.75% marks in the whole country is 17. All are jointly ranked first. Among them, one student Ananya Agarwal is from Prayagraj. Similarly, the number of those who got 99.50% marks is 58. Two of them are Shreya Srivastava and Tavishi Srivastava from Prayagraj. There are 78 students across the country at the third position with 99.25% marks. In this, one student is Vanshika Sharma of Prayagraj. All the girl students are from the same school, GHS.