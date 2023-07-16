Home

Free Artificial Intelligence Skill Training Course In 9 Indian Languages Launched

The online programme will equip youth with frontier skills.

World Youth Skills Day: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched AI for India 2.0, a free online training programme on Artificial Intelligence on Saturday on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day. A joint initiative of Skill India and GUVI, this NCVET and IIT Madras accredited online programme will equip youth with frontier skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that technology should not be a prisoner of language and called for technology courses in more Indian languages. He added that this is a good beginning towards dismantling the language barrier in technology education and future-proofing our Yuva Shakti, particularly those in rural areas.

He added that India is a technology-savvy country and the success story in the adoption of digital payments in India is a case in point. He expressed satisfaction that GUVI has taken this initiative to educate the bottom-of-the-pyramid population in cutting-edge technologies.

Pradhan warmly congratulated the novel initiative, envisioning easy accessibility of AI learning to every part of the nation.

GUVI, an IIT Madras incubated startup is a tech platform that enables tech learning in vernacular languages. This program has been curated in 9 Indian languages.

