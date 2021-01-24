Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme to help students prepare for various competitive examinations. Also Read - Married 10 times, 52-year-old Man in UP's Bareilly Murdered For Property

Named ‘Abhyudaya’, the free coaching facility will start from upcoming Basant Panchami, the day of worship to the goddess of learning, Saraswati. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 Imposed in Noida Till Jan 31; Protests, Private Drones Restricted

Speaking about the free coaching facility, the chief minister noted that the educational infrastructure of various universities and colleges would be used for providing this facility to students in the state for which a panel too would be formed.

“From the day of Basant Panchami, ‘Abhyudaya’, the free coaching facility for students of the state appearing in various competitive examinations will commence, he said.

In the first phase, it will be in 18 divisional headquarters of the state, where coaching will be imparted physically and virtually. Officials will also devote their time and experts will also be posted there,” he said.

The classes will be held physically as well as virtually and guidance will be given for various examinations be it the NEET, IITJEE, NDA, CDS or UPSC examinations. The coaching centres will give a new platform to youths and motivate them to scale new heights,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister announced the provision for free coaching while recalling his promise last year that no student of Uttar Pradesh will have to leave the state for learning in other states.

Adityanath had made the promise while grappling with the challenge of bringing back to UP over 30,000 students from Kota in Rajasthan where they had been undergoing coaching for various competitive examinations amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)