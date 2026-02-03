Home

Free education: RTE Admissions in UP private schools to happen in 3 phases; Know dates, age limit, and process

The fixed age limits are 3 to 4 years for nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1.

For many families in the state of Uttar Pradesh, a recent admission cycle has brought a wave of relief. This comes under the Right to Education Act, according to which the children who belong to the weaker and disadvantaged sections will now be able to study in the private unaided schools without having to pay fees. The Department of Education in the state made this announcement by sharing the full-fledged schedule of the RTE admissions for the academic session 2026-27. The information includes the application dates, lottery timelines, and age criteria. The process will happen online and in three phases.

What’s the eligibility?

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, almost 25 per cent of seats in the private unaided schools will be reserved for the children who belong to the eligible categories. Alongside, the admissions will be offered in Nursery, LGG, UKG, and Class 1. The age of the children for the classes will be calculated on April 1, 2026, and the fixed age limits are 3 to 4 years for nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1.

What are the application dates and lottery schedule?

The process of admission for the session 2026-27 will be completed in three phases. The dates are:

Phase Number Application Date Phase 1 February 2 to February 16 Phase 2 February 21 to March 7 Phase 3 March 12 to March 25

After receiving the applications, the schools will conduct a computer-based lottery system, for which the dates are:

Phase number Lottery Date Phase 1 February 18 Phase 2 March 9 Phase 3 March 29

After the lottery, instructions will be issued by the Basic Education Officer to the selected private schools for completing admissions.

What rules should parents know?

It’s important to note that the education department has given some guidelines. The admission for the selected children must be completed by April 11 in every way. In addition, every recognised private unaided school in the state must legally fill at least 25 per cent of seats in the entry-level classes under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The applications will be accepted only in online mode through the official government portal.

