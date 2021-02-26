New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday attended the meeting of the executive committee of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and said that the students of classes 6 to 12 will be given free textbooks under new policy of the Central government. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams Will Be Completely Different by 2025, Say Experts at India Education Summit 2021

Taking to Twitter, he said the books will be provided under New Transfer Policy which will be implemented from next year. He also added that CSR funds will be mobilized to improve hostels and schools, alumni will be requested to adopt schools.

Free textbooks: "Free textbooks to be provided to students from class 6 -12. New transfer policy to be implemented from next year & recruitment rules for engineering cadre to be revised, CSR funds to be mobilized to improve hostels & schools, alumni will be requested to adopt schools," he said.

In the meeting, the NVS discussed a number of issues and policies regarding education. Several topics were discussed such as providing students of classes 6 to 12 with free textbooks, free tablets for students in class 9 onwards, and ways to mobilise CSR funds to improve hostels and schools.

Recruitment drive for northeast region: In the meeting, the key discussing point was that a special recruitment drive will be conducted for the northeast regions and the Himalayan and Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Talking about educational ventures during the 40th meeting of the Samiti, Minister Sanjay Dhotre said that the infrastructure of the schools being set up under the new policies should be improved on a priority basis. He further emphasised the importance of online education during the current pandemic scenario in the country.