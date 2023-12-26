Home

Free UPSC Coaching At Banaras Hindu University; From Admission Date To Counselling – Know Everything

Golden opportunity for IAS aspirants as Banaras Hindu University (BHU) offers free UPSC Coaching. Read to know the admission date, counselling details and other important information..

New Delhi: Thousands of students sit for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination which is one of the most prestigious and toughest competitive examinations in the country. With multiple rounds to clear, only a handful of students are able to crack UPSC to become IAS officers. If you are an aspirant who is looking to clear UPSC, then you must know that proper guidance is a must. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is offering free UPSC coaching to aspirants and the date of admission for the same has been announced by the university. Read more to know the admission date, counselling details and other information about the BHU Free IAS Coaching…

Free IAS Coaching: BHU Announces Admission Date

As mentioned earlier, Banaras Hindu University is offering free UPSC coaching to IAS aspirants and has announced the admission date for the same. As per the official notification by the university, admission for the free coaching for Civil Services (Preliminary and Main) Examination, 2023-24 will be conducted between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM on December 30, 2023. According to Ramesh Kumar Nigam, Assistant Registrar of the Centre, expected participation is of 300 students, out of which, 100 will be selected.

BHU UPSC Coaching: Candidates, Counselling Details

Out of the 300 students applying for the scholarship, 147 male candidates belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and 63 are female candidates. From the OBC Category, 63 male and 27 female candidates are invited and ten disabled candidates have also been appointed. The counselling is scheduled to be conducted in the university, near the Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence (UGC HRDC) Cyber Library. All details regarding admission are available at the official website of Banaras Hindu University – bhu.ac.in. If candidates have any doubts or discrepancies, they can contact Dr Ambedkar Center of Excellence via mobile number 9450071669 and/or email ID dace.office@bhu.ac.in.

