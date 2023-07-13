Home

Education

From ’12th Fail’ To ACP Mumbai: The Bollywood-Esque Tale Of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Who Cracked UPSC For Love

From ’12th Fail’ To ACP Mumbai: The Bollywood-Esque Tale Of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Who Cracked UPSC For Love

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma then started paying absolute attention to his studies and ultimately cracked the UPSC-CSE while Shraddha achieved her dream of becoming an IRS officer.

Photo: Twitter

There’s almost always a unique and extraordinary tale behind the success stories of those select few who manage to crack the UPSC-CSE—the country’s toughest recruitment exam. Most aspirants are either an academic prodigy and/or strive hard for years to pass the civil services exams and fulfil their dreams of joining the IAS or IPS cadre.

However, in today’s dose of inspiring tales, we bring you the Bollywood-esque story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma—once a below average student who couldn’t even pass the Class 12th exams, who now serves as the Additional Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

You may like to read

Officer Kumar’s story is nothing short of a Bollywood drama, consisting of a heart-warming love story, struggle, a happy ending and after even some action as the dashing IPS officer is popular called Singham or Simba for his tough stance against criminal elements and his domineering style of policing.

Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma

Born in a financially downtrodden household in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, Manoj had always been a below-average student and was never interested in studies. He barely passed Class 9 and Class 10 with third-division and then failed to pass Class 12 board exams, failing in every subject except Hindi.

However, soon something unexpected happened in Manoj’s life that lit a fire under him and pushed him to heights of greatness.

Behind every successful man….

Manoj Kumar Sharma met his future wife Shraddha Joshi when they were in Class 12 and he was smitten. An introvert by nature, Manoj was initially scared of professing his love to Shraddha as she was very studious while he had failed to even pass Class 12 exams, and he afraid that she would turn him.

However, after a lot of thought, Manoj Kumar finally built up the courage and proposed to Shraddha, and to his surprise, she said yes. “If you say yes, I will turn the world around for you,” Manoj promised Shraddha, as he proposed.

Little did he know that this event would literally turn his world around and one day he would become one of the most respected IPS officers in the country.

Manoj then started paying absolute attention to his studies and ultimately cracked the UPSC-CSE while Shraddha achieved her dream of becoming an IRS officer.

From sleeping on the roads to UPSC

However, like everything else in his life, nothing came easy for Manoj Kumar as he strived to crack the UPSC test and realize his dream of becoming an IPS officer. In the book, ‘12th fail’ which is based on Manoj’s life and journey, the officer reveals the hard struggle he had to undergo on his path to become a civil servant.

Manoj drove an auto-rickshaw to earn some extra cash for his tuitions and course books, and sometimes slept on the roads alongside homeless people and beggars. During the day, Manoj worked at a library in Delhi where he read books about inspiring historic figures and from writers like Gorky, Abraham Lincoln and Muktibodh, among etc.

The writings of these inspiring personalities changed his perspective on life and strengthened his resolve to achieve his dreams.

Manoj Kumar Sharma failed to crack the UPSC exams in his first three attempts; however, he remained resolute and ultimately passed the tough recruitment test in his fourth attempt with an All India Rank (AIR) 121.

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma currently serves as Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police and is happily married to the love of his life, Shraddha Joshi—the woman who transformed an ordinary ‘12th Fail’ into a top IPS officer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES