From Anti-NEET Bill To NCERT Omissions: How The Road To 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Is Being Paved With Education As The New Political Agenda

The discussion about eliminating the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was reignited by TN Chief Minister M K Stalin, days after the recent death of a 17-year-old Jagadeeswaran and his father Selva Sekhar after the boy failed to clear NEET-2023.

Education: As India gears up for the 2024 general elections, education has emerged as the newest point of contention between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government and some of the states being governed by the Opposition. Be it the provisions outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, changes in school textbooks, omission of important topics that dealt with the freedom fighters, curriculum development, and a national entrance exam for medical colleges – the education system is rapidly turning into a political battlefield ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

States Opposing NEP 2020 VS PM Modi’s Vision

Several opposition-ruled states like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal have not fully or even partially embraced NEP. On August 14, the Congress government in Karnataka announced it would scrap the NEP implemented by the previous BJP regime from the next academic year.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated: “NEP implemented by the previous BJP government would be scrapped from the next academic year. Certain required preparation has to be done before scrapping the NEP. There was no time available in the current academic year for this. When the government was formed following the elections, the academic year had begun,” IANS reported.

Earlier in July, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav stated that the government cannot implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state immediately, asserting that the basic infrastructure is not good enough to comply with it. During an event organised by the Dashrath Manjhi Institute of Labour and Employment Studies in Patna, Yadav stated: “The New Education Policy needs more men power while we have lesser teaching faculties and non-teaching staff in the state. The sessions are late in many universities, which do not allow us to implement NEP in Bihar. The state government may consider it in future.”

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 2-day All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that with the implementation of NEP, Indian students will be able to study in their own local language which will benefit them in all-round development.

Is Scrapping NEET A Solution?

The discussion about eliminating the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was reignited by TN Chief Minister M K Stalin, days after the recent death of a 17-year-old Jagadeeswaran and his father Selva Sekhar after the boy failed to clear NEET-2023. Later, DMK announced a statewide hunger strike on August 20 against the Centre and state Governor for not giving their assent to the anti-NEET bill.

State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udayanidhi Stalin said the youth, student and doctors wing of the DMK will hold a day-long hunger strike across all the district headquarters. In a joint statement, Udayanidhi Stalin and secretaries of the three wings said that the party would continue with the agitation until a nod is not given to the bill. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam (OPS) claimed that the NEET favoured urban students and should be scrapped.

Anti-NEET Bill

In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the anti-NEET Bill moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Modi Led BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly. Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK supported the Bill. The Anti NEET Bill was for seeking exemption from NEET for the state of Tamil Nadu for the second time. Earlier, the state assembly had passed a similar Bill on September 13, 2021, but the Governor did not take any action on the Bill for 142 days. Later he resent the Bill back to the Tamil Nadu government.

NCERT Removes/Omits Chapters on Mughal Empire

A major change was seen in April when National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on Mughal empire. The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country. From Class 12, chapters related to ‘Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)’ have been removed from the History book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part 2. As per an IANS report(dated May 6), chapters such as ‘Central Islamic Lands’, ‘Clash of Cultures’, and ‘Industrial Revolution’ have been dropped from Class 11th textbook ‘Themes in World History’.

