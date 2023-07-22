Home

Education

From Class Topper To IAS: The Inspiring Journey Of UP Girl Ananya Singh Who Cracked UPSC At 22

IAS Ananya Singh began preparing for UPSC-CSE in the final year of her graduation and at first, used to study for around 7-8 hours per day.

Photo Credit: Instagram @_anananyasingh_

UPSC-CSE is undoubtedly the toughest recruitment test in India or even perhaps in the entire world and each year millions of aspirants appear in the exam to fulfil their dream of becoming a civil servant. However, only a select few manage to crack this hard exam with many bearing testimony to the recruitment test’s tough nature and the level of preparation required to even make to UPSC mains.

While many aspirants take years and years of preparation and multiple attempts to pass the UPSC exam, there are some academic geniuses for whom this tough exam is a piece of cake. In today’s dose of inspiring success stories, we present you one such example of IAS Ananya Singh, an academic prodigy who cracked the UPSC-CSE in her very first attempt at the age of 22 to become one of the country’s youngest IAS officers.

Who is IAS Ananya Singh?

Born in a middle-class family in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, Ananya Singh was recognized as an academic genius since her formative years. She completed her schooling at St Mary’s Convent School in her hometown where she always emerged as one of the class toppers. Later, she became the district topper in both Class 10 and Class 12 CISCE board exams, securing 96 percent marks in the 10th board exam, and 98.25 percent in the 12th.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in Economics Honors from Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, Ananya set her sights on conquering the UPSC-CSE and started preparing for the civil services recruitment exam. A year later, Ananya Singh passed the UPSC with flying colours in her very first attempt, with an All India Rank (AIR) of 51. She was just 22 years of age at the time.

IAS Ananya Singh UPSC Strategy

Ananya Singh began preparing for UPSC-CSE in the final year of her graduation and at first, used to study for around 7-8 hours per day. However, she later switched to a 6-hour study routine during which she simultaneously prepared for both UPSC Prelims and Mains exams.

In a recent interview, Ananya Singh revealed she began her UPSC preparation by collecting textbooks relevant to her chosen subjects and also started jotting down hand notes, which she says, gave her a two-pronged advantage—first, the notes were short, crisp and to the point, helping in preparation and revision without the need to look for bulky books, and second, the answers got embedded in her memory as she wrote down the notes.

She also practised writing answers again and again in order to increase her handwriting speed which is of immense value as time-management is one of the keys to writing a good paper within a specified time.

IAS Ananya Singh Hobbies

Ananya is very fond of music and reading and considers herself somewhat of a bibliophile. She is also good at playing the synthesizer and loves writing. However, lack of time prevents her from devoting time to her writing but she tries to squeeze in as much as she can.

Besides being an avid reader, IAS Ananya Singh is also a keen social media user, having over 41,000 followers on Instagram. She is currently posted in West Bengal.

