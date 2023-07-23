Home

From Law School To AIR 60: Meet Shraddha Gome Who Cracked UPSC Exam In First Attempt

India.com brings to you the success story of IAS Shradha Gome, whose accomplishments can serve as an example for millions of Gen Z.

Meet IAS Shraddha Gome, Who Topped Class 10, 12, Law School Cracked UPSC in First Attempt.(Photo Credit: India.com)

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) — one of the toughest competitive exams — is not everyone’s cup of tea! It requires years of hard work, patience, dedication, and perseverance to crack this examination. There’s no single formula for success. India.com brings to you the success story of IAS Shradha Gome, whose accomplishments can serve as an example for millions of Gen Z.

IAS Shraddha Gome’s Family Background

Her father Ramesh Kumar Gome is a retired SBI officer. Meanwhile, her mother Vandana is a homemaker.

From Law School to IAS Officer: Shraddha Gome’s Inspirational Journey

A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, IAS Shraddha Gome was always a bright student. She completed her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore. She topped both matriculation and intermediate examinations. She decided to take up Law for higher studies and appeared for the Common Law Admission Test(CLAT) exam. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. IAS Shraddha Gome took the CLAT examination and became the topper. She got admission to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore — one of the most prestigious law colleges in India.

13 Gold Medals to Legal Manager

Shraddha received 13 gold medals for her academic achievements, which were presented to her during her convocation by Dipak Misra, who was India’s Chief Justice at the time. As a part of the esteemed Unilever Future Leaders Programme, she spent some time working as a legal manager for Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Power of Self-Study

After finishing her graduation, Shraddha opted to prepare for UPSC. She chose law as her optional subject. After returning to Indore, She started preparing for the entrance examination. She took help from the internet to collect some of the study materials, but other than that, she was mostly reliant on self-study. In order to prepare for her optional subject, she would refer to her NLSIU notes.

UPSC CSE 2021 All India Rank (AIR) 60

In 2021, Shraddha appeared for the UPSC CSE examination. She cleared the prelims and main examination on her first attempt. She moved to Delhi to prepare for the third and final stage of the recruitment process — the interview round. After clearing the three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – Shraddha Gome secured an All India Rank(AIR) 60 at the UPSC CSE examination. With up to 18.2k Instagram followers, Gome is quite famous on social media.

