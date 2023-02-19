Home

From New Academic Year, Central University Students Can Join Two Courses Together

The provision of two courses simultaneously from central universities has been provided under the National Education Policy.

New Delhi: Students of the central universities can now pursue two courses together from the new academic year. After the Central Universities accepted this proposal, students studying in their facilities will be able to perform studies for other courses simultaneously. Students will have an option that they can opt for a regular course and another via distance learning.

National Education Policy

The provision of two courses simultaneously from central universities has been provided under the National Education Policy. The University Grants Commission(UGC), a statutory body set up by the Department of Higher Education, has made a new provision for it.

Internship Mandatory For Graduate Students

As per UGC Chairman, Prof M Jagdish Kumar, from the new session, the internship will be mandatory for graduate students. On the basis of this internship, the students will develop their skills as per market expectations, news agency IANS reported. Aside from that, the students will have to work on community outreach after going to fields, and projects. The internship programme can be run by working with business houses. Students of graduation and post-graduation will have multiple choices of courses. More and more certificate courses and diploma courses have to be started so that students have more options.

Admission for undergraduate courses in Central universities through Cuet

The Education Ministry has made it clear that admission for undergraduate courses in Central universities will be done based on the merit list of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Besides 45 central universities, it is believed that over 60 state and private universities will also enrol students for undergraduate courses based on the merit of CUET.

According to the Education Ministry, central universities across the nation are trying to encourage Indian languages. These varsities have adopted the guidelines of the UGC to run two educational courses simultaneously. Central Universities have started appointing Professor of Practice in various domains, news agency IANS reported.

What is Professor of Practice

Professor of Practice will be those people whose first occupation is not teaching and they do not hold a PhD. Despite that, they can be appointed to teach students based on their professional experience. The UGC has written a letter to Higher Education Institutions in respect of appointment of Professor of Practice. In the letter to vice chancellors of varsities and and Principals of colleges to make necessary changes in rules of their institutions for appointment of Professors of Practice. The UGC has also asked for sharing the progress of work done in this direction on its official portals. The directions for the appointment of Professor of Practice has been published.

(With Inputs From IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.